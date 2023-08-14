Clara Mae (Berkland) Hansen, age 94, Minnetonka, Minnesota died August 8 peacefully at home.

Clara was born March 30, 1929, at White River, SD, to Nels and Andrea Berkland as the third youngest of 11.

The family later moved to Brookings County. She graduated from Brookings High School and Augustana College, Sioux Falls, SD. She married James Hansen on April 20, 1952, at Lake Campbell Lutheran Church, Volga, SD.

After college, Clara worked as a social worker in South Dakota and Nebraska. Upon moving to Grand Forks, ND, in 1957, she worked for the Social Security Administration until she retired.

Upon retirement at age 59, Clara and Jim moved to Ottertail Lake, where she spent much time with her family and volunteering with several organizations, including hospice, Meals on Wheels, Chapters D and A of P.E.O., American Cancer Society, and the Ottertail Lake Property Owners Association. She was a longtime member of Calvary Lutheran in Grand Forks and later Zion Lutheran Church of Amor but was active in her church and the community wherever she was.

Clara and Jim moved from Ottertail to Buffalo, MN, to be closer to their children, then to independent living in Andover, MN, and finally to Amira Choice Minnetonka.

Clara is survived by her son, Eric Hansen (Lisa); grandchildren Ryan Hansen (Kelly Schwartz), Jessica Hedberg (Vaughn), and Victoria Hansen; her sister Verna Cochran (Russ); four great grandchildren; and nearly 40 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hansen, son Jerry Hansen, grandson Alexander Hansen, her parents, and nine siblings.

Memorial service 1:00 PM, Friday, August 18 at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church of Plymouth, 12235 Old Rockford Rd., Plymouth. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Serving the family, Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel of Plymouth - www.gearty-delmore.com.