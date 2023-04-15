Clara Angeline Riske, age 93, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022. Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Riske; sons, Gerald and Frank Riske. Clara is survived by daughters, Karen Holmberg of Little Falls, MN, Charlotte Savaloja of Ramsey, MN, and Yvonne Viehman of Plymouth, MN; and son, Leo Riske of Snohomish, WA.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN, Visitation at 1:00pm & Funeral Mass at 1:30pm, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery in Grand Forks, ND. A luncheon will be provided at the church after the burial.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clara A. Riske Scholarship fund, Sacred Heart Catholic School.

Arrangements by Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN (218)773-2971 Obituary and Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com