Chuck Youells, 82, Fargo, ND, formerly Aneta, ND, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Bethany on 42nd in Fargo.

Charles (Chuck) Milton Youells was born May 11, 1940 to Luke and Hannah (Tenneson) Youells in Madison, MN. He grew up in Revillo, SD and spent his summers working for area farmers and helping his dad in the local service station. Chuck also enjoyed playing baseball, hunting and fishing with friends and cousins throughout his younger years.

Chuck graduated from Revillo High School in 1958. He attended Northern College in Aberdeen, SD and graduated with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Business Administration in May 1962. Chuck entered the U.S. Army on September 24, 1962 and was honorably discharged on September 23, 1965.

On August 13, 1966, Chuck married DeAnn Ahartz in Revillo, SD and they made their home in Aberdeen, SD where they resided for 5 years while he was employed with First National Bank. In March 1970, they moved to Aneta, ND where they resided for 37 years. They had two daughters, Terry and Kelly.

Chuck was the Vice President of First State Bank of Sharon and also managed the bank and insurance company in Aneta. He and his wife purchased majority ownership in the banks in 1990. Chuck served as the President of the bank and they later expanded to Cooperstown and Binford and renamed the banks to Sheyenne Financial. Chuck’s favorite and most memorable times in the bank were clerking auctions sales, visiting with customers and friends in the area and teaching his daughters the ropes of the banking business. The employees at Sheyenne Financial were a second family to Chuck and he always made each day fun with jokes and laughs. After 39 years in the banking business, Chuck retired in May 2005 and sold Sheyenne Financial in 2010.

The Aneta Community was very special to Chuck and his family. He took every opportunity to serve and lend a helping hand. Chuck was one of the founding members of the Aneta Parkview Health Center Board and served as President. He was active in the Aneta Ambulance Service, Mayor of Aneta from 1972-1976 and Sundahl Lutheran Church Council President.

He was an avid sports fan coaching his daughters T-ball and softball teams when they were young. Chuck also enjoyed being a Minnesota Twins and LA Dodgers fan and attended Twins spring training in Ft. Myers, Florida for 10 years. He loved a good game of pinochle with a friendly wager at stake for the winner.

In November 2007, Chuck and DeAnn moved to Horace, ND to be near their two daughters and grandchildren, MeKenna and Kaden. Spending time with their grandchildren was a highlight for them. Chuck enjoyed attending University of North Dakota football games and FM RedHawks baseball games with his daughters and grandchildren.

Chuck is survived by two daughters Terry (Randy) Heley, West Fargo, ND and Kelly (Ken) Youells, Fargo, ND; 2 grandchildren MeKenna and Kaden Heley; DeAnn’s sibling, Kenneth (Barb) Ahartz; DeAnn’s sister-in-law, Norma Ahartz; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, DeAnn, brother-in-law, Jack Ahartz, niece, Sandy Kvam (Ahartz), his parents and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation: Thursday, March 23rd, 2023 from 5pm to 7pm, West Funeral Home, West Fargo, ND

Prayer Service: Thursday, March 23rd, 2023 at 7pm, West Funeral Home Chapel, West Fargo, ND

Funeral Service: Friday, March 24th, 2023 at 11am, Horace Lutheran Church, Horace, ND. A reception with the family will follow the service.

Burial: Horace Lutheran Cemetery, Cass County, ND.

In lieu of floral arrangements, memorials are preferred to go to organizations that are special to Chuck, Aneta Parkview Health Center, Sundahl Lutheran Church in Aneta, Horace Lutheran Church.

