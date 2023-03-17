May 11, 1940 - March 16, 2023

FARGO, N.D. - Chuck Youells, 82, Fargo, formerly Aneta, N.D., died Thursday, March 16, in Bethany on 42nd.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 23, at West Funeral Home in West Fargo, N.D. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, March 24, at Horace (N.D.) Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center.