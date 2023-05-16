Christopher “Chris” Suedel, 66, of Grand Forks, ND passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at his home in Woodside Village in Grand Forks.

Christopher Scott Suedel was born on May 13, 1957, in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Leo and Mary Ann (Pachl) Suedel. He was raised in Grand Forks and attended school at Valley Junior High School, Sacred Heart High School, and Grand Forks Central High School. He loved playing Hockey in East Grand Forks, MN and was an excellent player. He scored 3 hat tricks in one game and was featured in the Grand Forks Herald as a hockey player. Chris was a kindhearted man, with a heart of gold. He was very giving and was always willing to help people in need. He spent a lot of time with his nephews, Paul, Chris, Rick, and Jerry. Chris loved fishing and loved his dog, Lucy.

Chris married Pam Homer and together they raised two children, Adam and Amy. He was an excellent butcher and meat cutter and was employed with East Grand Forks Country Market.

He will be missed by his family.

Chris is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Suedel, Grand Forks, ND; his children, Adam (Stephanie) Suedel and Amy (Kevin) Anderson, both of Grand Forks, ND; brothers, Richard (Paulette) Suedel, Grand Forks, ND and Joe (Star) Suedel, Black Duck, MN; sisters, Debbie Kadlec and Mary (Bill) Sullivan, both of Grand Forks, ND; grandchildren, Daniel Suedel, Ana Suedel and Trey Suedel, all of Grand Forks, ND and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leo Suedel; brothers, Jim, Jerry and Anthony Suedel and a niece, Katie Ann Kadlec.

Funeral Liturgy: 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, in the Historic Norman Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation: One hour prior to the liturgy in the funeral home on Thursday.

Burial: 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, in Calvary North Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.

