Chris Johnson

Christopher K. Johnson, 46, of Northwood, ND passed away Friday, June 16, 2023. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 23, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Beaver Creek Lutheran Church, rural Hatton, ND. A visitation will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service at the church.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer; children: Shaycee, Azlynn, Roegen and Georgiann; parents, Keith and Becky Johnson; brother, Jeremy Johnson and his children: Brynlee, Brevin, Brody and Brock; sister, Laura (Joel) Foss and their children, Brett and Alicia. Chris is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

