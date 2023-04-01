Cheryl R. Engel

Cheryl passed away on March 20, 2023 in Sacramento, California. Cheryl was born and raised in Hatton, North Dakota, the oldest of four children of Horace and Frances Engel. At age 18 she joined the Air Force and was stationed in Sacramento, California where she remained. Cheryl called herself “A California Girl.” She earned an Associate in Arts degree from Sacramento City College. She worked 35 years for the State of California before retiring in 2000. Cheryl was an avid movie buff - watching both domestic and foreign films. She advocated for women’s rights. She loved camping trips to Lake Tahoe and to the ocean. She always enjoyed a glass of good red wine and a game of Scrabble.

Cheryl is predeceased in death by her brother Bruce (Crystal). She is survived by her brothers Bill (Narleen) and brother Craig (Pam). She will be missed by friends with whom she enjoyed bunco, water aerobics, lunches, and birthday celebrations and be especially remembered by her “adopted family” - Marsha Ross and her son Adam Ross and family. A private memorial will be held at a later date.