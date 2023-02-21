Cheryl K. Brooks

Cheryl Brooks, age 70, Grand Forks, ND, passed away at her home on Friday, February 17, 2023, after a courageous battle with multiple medical issues.

Cheryl was born October 8, 1952, to Howard and Pauline (McDonald) Brooks in Champaign, Illinois. She was the oldest of six children, growing up on the family farm/ranch by Rhame, ND. Cheryl loved her horses, working cattle, and raising her 4-H steers. She graduated from Rhame High School as Valedictorian of the class of 1970, setting the bar for her siblings. Cheryl attended NDSU in Fargo, ND receiving a B.S. in Bacteriology in 1974. While at NDSU she joined the Kappa Delta sorority, serving as an active member and alumni throughout her life.

Cheryl worked at a cancer research lab at Kansas State, Manhattan, Kansas, for several years until health issues caused her to choose a new career path. She went back to NDSU and got an M. S. in Counseling in 1982. In 1984 Cheryl moved to Grand Forks and worked for the ND Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. She later joined UND Disabled Student Services, working with students to determine accommodations to help them be successful at UND. Cheryl loved helping the students and made many good friends at UND during her years there. After she retired, she especially enjoyed being able to start her day at 11 am.

Cheryl was a much beloved daughter, sister, and favorite aunt. Family was very important to her, and she made a point of being there for family events even when they were far away. Cheryl enjoyed life, excelled in making friends, and keeping up with them throughout the years. She was a very intelligent, witty, empathetic and caring person, always willing to listen and share the wisdom she’d gained through her life experiences. Cheryl loved getting together with friends to enjoy a glass of wine, good food and lots of laughter.

Cheryl was always a strong and independent person, who loved her little house, yard and patio. Cheryl and her family were very grateful for her friend, Marie Neuman, who chose to live with and take care of Cheryl as her health deteriorated over the last few years. Marie’s care allowed Cheryl to remain living in the home she loved so much.

Cheryl is survived by her mother, Pauline Brooks; her sister Tracy (Dave Lunn) Kralicek, her brother Rob (Holly) Brooks, sister-in-law Kathy (Steve) Rauscher, and sister-in-law Kristi Brooks; nieces Karin (Ty Nietupski) Kralicek, Kelly Kralicek, Dana (David) Cortade, Larissa (Jaron Reisenauer) Brooks, Kaitlin Brooks, and Jordan Brooks; and nephews Hank (Paige) Brooks, Ben (Paola) Brooks, Josh (Alina) Brooks, and Isaac Brooks.

She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Brooks, sister Dianne Brooks, brothers Jim Brooks and Lee Brooks, and brother-in-law Lee Kralicek.

Celebration of Life: will be 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023 in Amundson Funeral Home, 2975 S. 42nd St., Grand Forks, with visitation from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 pm. Interment will be at a later date at Bowman, North Dakota. Online guestbook available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com