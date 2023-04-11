Cheryl Josephine (Christie) Berg

Cheryll passed away on April 8th, 2023 at the age of 78 at Northwood Deaconess Healthcare Center in Northwood, N.D. She was born in Grand Forks, N.D. on November 25th, 1944 to Walter and Muriel (Muir) Christie and attended school in Inkster, N.D., being a member of the first graduating class at Midway Public school. Cheryll married Paul Berg on April 20th, 1968. She began her 32 year career in Civil Service with the Air Force in Cavalier N.D. in 1965, retiring from Grand Forks Air Force Base in 1997. She spent her retirement years in Inkster, Grand Forks and Fargo, N.D. She was residing in the Nursing home at Northwood at the time of her passing due to a spinal surgery that left her partially paralyzed.

She is survived by her daughters; Melissa (Kevin) Frank, Casper, Wy; Christie (Robin) Carlson, Gilby, N.D. and son, Jeffrey Berg, Fargo, N.D. Grandchildren; Jessica, Ethan, and Chandra Frank. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; son, Paulie Jr. and her parents.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023 in Amundson Funeral Home, Grand Forks. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 6:30 pm time of sharing memories on Thursday, April 13, also in the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at Inkster Cemetery. www.amundsonfuneralhome.com