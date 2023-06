March 5, 1946 - April 26, 2023

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. - Cheryl “Cheri” Mattson, 77, Warren, Minn., died Wednesday, April 26, in Edgewood Vista Memory Care.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, June 16, at First Lutheran Church in Warren. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Warren. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements by DuBore Funeral Home.