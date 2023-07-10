Charlie Allan Moen, 69, of Hoople, ND, passed away in his sleep at home on July 5th, 2023. Charlie was born on February 28th, 1954, to Arlin and Viola (St. Vincent) Moen. He worked a variety of jobs through the years in farming and construction. However, his most loved job was owning his bar, Moen’s Bar and Chuck Wagon located in Dahlen, ND. He was a great cook and a colorful bartender. He loved stories and had a quick wit. He enjoyed collecting tobacco memorabilia and making walking sticks. But above all, he loved being with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Holly, of 48 years; his children, Danielle Moen, Hoople, ND; Mary Moen, Hoople, ND; and Charlie J. (Lynn) Moen of Mayville, ND; grandchildren, Isabella Moen, Bentley Moen, and Easton Moen of Hoople, ND, Charlie “Cam” Moen and Helen Moen of Mayville, ND; siblings, Marlin (Shelly) Moen of Green River, WY, and Roxane Moen, Casselton, ND. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlin and Viola Moen; siblings, Vernette Moen and Marilyn Giersezewski; granddaughters, Aeriana Tollefson and Anne Monroe Moen; as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. There will be no funeral or services at Charlie’s request. He will be missed.