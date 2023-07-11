Charlene Clute

Charlene E. Clute, Fargo, ND, formerly of Tolna, ND passed away Tuesday July 4, 2023, at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living.

Charlene was born December 11, 1934, to Ernest and Olive (Sears) Beckman. She grew up in the Tolna area and graduated from Tolna High School. After High School Charlene attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, graduating with a degree in Home Economics.

Charlene married Donald Clute on June 25, 1955. After living in Grand Forks for a short time, Don and Charlene returned to Tolna and for the next 40+ years made it their home; raising a family and building their business, Don’s Market.

In 1995, Don retired from the grocery business but, Charlene wasn’t done with groceries. Charlene decided she needed a job and went to work in the bakery at the grocery store in McVille. It was during this time that Don and Charlene split their time between Tolna and Sun City, AZ where they shared a home with mom’s sister Marian and her husband Rollin. In 2005, Don and Charlene moved to Wahpeton to be closer to their children. There, mom began the last leg of her working career at Econo Foods in the Bakery. She finally retired in 2018 at the age of 83.

Not only did Charlene stay busy with the store she also loved gardening. Up until her move to Fargo she always had a vegetable garden and flowers in the summer. Her garden in Tolna, which if course was a collaboration with Don, included a gold fish pond and lots of beautiful flowers and vegetables.

Charlene was an active member of the American Lutheran Church and WELCA in Tolna for 40+ years. She also was an active member of the Tolna Homemakers club. After moving to Wahpeton she was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church.

Charlene is survived by two sisters, Phyllis Jorde of Tolna, ND, Marian (Rollin) Mannie of Sioux Falls, SD, one brother inlaw Monroe Tweed of Tolna, ND and one sister inlaw Sharyn Beckman of McVille, ND. She is also survived by her children Vicki (Pat) Trappen of Wahpeton, ND and Stuart “Chip” (Maria) Clute of West Fargo, ND, Grandchildren Jessica (Carl) Springer of Wyndmere, ND, Sam (Aerika) Trappen of Wahpeton, ND, Rick (Ashley) Trappen of Fargo, ND, and Alex, Adam and Mariah Clute of West Fargo, ND. Great Grandchildren Charlie and Jack Springer of Wyndmere, ND, Blake, RJ, and Teddy Trappen of Fargo, ND, Jett, June and baby Trappen of Wahpeton, ND and many nieces and nephews.

Charlene was preceded in death by her husband Don her parents Olive and Ernest Beckman, her brother George Beckman, her in laws Olga and Stuart Clute, Betty Tweed, Charles and Delores Clute, Dorothy and Ralph Erickstad and Olgar and Florence Myhre. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM followed by a prayer service at 7 PM Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Boulger Funeral in Fargo.

Funeral will be held at the American Lutheran Church, Tolna, ND on Friday July 21, at 11:00 a.m. Internment will follow at the Tolna Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. To sign the online guestbook, please visit: www.Boulgerfuneralhome.com