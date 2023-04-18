Catherine (Kay) Ingwalson

Catherine Ingwalson, 91, was called home to the Lord on Saturday, April 15, 2023. She was born December 5, 1931 to Howard and Monica Jackson. On June 1, 1955, Kay married Sterling Ingwalson and resided on a farm near Buxton where they raised their daughter, Gail. Prayer service/visitation will be Friday, April 21 from 6 - 7:30 at Norman Funeral Home. Kay’s Celebration of Life will be Saturday, April 22 at 2:00 (1:00 visitation) at Valley 4000 (Memorial Homes). A full obituary is available on the Norman Funeral Home website.