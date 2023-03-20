Carrol C. Elgin, Grand Forks and formerly of Michigan, ND passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Valley Senior Living.

Carrol Corrine (Kallestad) Elgin was born to Benjamin J. and Cora (Nelson) Kallestad on April 26, 1924. She resided with her parents and 2 younger brothers 5.5 miles southwest of Michigan in Williams Township. She graduated from Michigan High School and attended Aakers Business College in Fargo. She married Milo Elgin on June 9, 1946 upon his return from serving in World War II. She was a lifetime member of Michigan Lutheran Church and was an active member of the Ladies Aide Association for many years. She had an extraordinary ability to remember names, dates and historical events for the area and served as the chairperson for the collection and organization of the Michigan Centennial book. Along with her husband and other volunteers, she was very active in helping organize the annual Labor Day Parade at Stump Lake. She and Milo enjoyed traveling throughout the United States to visit family and friends. Many winters were spent in Arizona with fellow Nelson County friends. They also engaged in numerous camping trips throughout North Dakota and Minnesota with Stump Lake becoming their favorite spot. They moved from Michigan to Devils Lake in 2000 and then to Grand Forks in 2013. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Her greatest joy were her sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Carrol never forgot how to “play”. She never forgot to acknowledge the birthdays and anniversaries of her loved ones. She will be remembered for her incredible sense of humor and frequent “giggles”. Her loving nature and love of life are her legacy.

She is survived by her sons: Ron (Linda), Grand Forks and Doug (Bev), Grand Forks; grandchildren: Jenna (Nate) Noland, Fergus Falls, MN; Erik (Jennifer), Peoria, AZ; Kelsey (Shawn Peterson) Elgin, Grand Forks and her great-grandchildren Jade Noland and Megan Noland.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Milo; and her brothers, Maynard and Kenneth Kallestad.

The Funeral Service will be held at the Michigan Lutheran Church, Michigan, ND, on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the spring at the Michigan Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Michigan Lutheran Church or the Michigan Cemetery. The Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota, ND www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com