Carolyn Hunt, formerly Jamestown, N.D., and recently Grand Forks, died Tuesday at the Good Samaritan Home in Larimore, N.D., where she had been in hospice care. She was 71 and had suffered from multiple sclerosis. Carolyn Jean Haga was born Oct. 1, 1951, the fourth child of Lars and Eleanor Haga. She graduated from Valley City High School and later Jamestown College, where she became a registered nurse. Her nursing career was cut short when she became ill, but she remained proud of the work she did caring for others. She is survived by sons Christopher, Benjamin (Elizabeth), Nathaniel (Whitney), Jeffrey (Lindsey), and Joseph; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and brother, Charles. She was preceded in death by brothers Thomas and Gerald. A service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Bakke Funeral Home, Larimore.