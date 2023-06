Feb. 25, 1927 - June 13, 2023

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. - Caroline M. (Wolf) Anderson, 96, Hampden, N.D., died Tuesday, June 13, in Heartland Care Center.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Evans Funeral Home in New Rockford, N.D. A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at Bethlehem Cemetery in McHenry, N.D. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home.