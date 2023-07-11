Carol Gjerswold, 81, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Carol Ione Gjerswold (Jorgenson) was born on September 26, 1941, in Fosston, MN, to Gilmen and Antonia (Godtland) Jorgenson. She grew up and graduated high school in Grafton, ND. On October 30, 1960 Carol was united in marriage to Lowell Gjerswold at Grafton Lutheran Church in Grafton, ND. In 1962 they moved to Grand Forks where they built their family and made their home. Lowell and Carol enjoyed spending time at their lake home on the weekends, and when they were home,they enjoyed going dancing with their friends.

Carol worked for Red Owl Grocery in Grand Forks. She was also a receptionist at Hair Limited Salon and worked at Berry Best Bakery. For the past 15 years Carol worked as a lunch lady at Schroeder Middle School.

After Carol became a widow in 2009 she enjoyed traveling where she often visited the Pacific Northwest to visit her children and some of her grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to the desert in the spring, where she was able to get away from the snow and cold.

Carol enjoyed having happy hours with her neighbors on the patio, as well as tending to her flowers. She loved going to work everyday at Schroeder Middle School and adored her coworkers; it’s truly what kept her young. In Carol’s famous words to all her grandchildren, Have a Treat!

Loving family members include, sons, Mark (Tina) of Battle Ground, WA; and Gregg (Barb) of Camas, WA; grandchildren, Arron, Ryan, Ashley, and Trevor; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Emily, MacKenzie, Neil, Otelia, and future Baby Hows (due 12/23); and brother, Gilmen Jorgenson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilmen and Antonia; husband, Lowell; granddaughter, Mary Lou; great-granddaughter, Aubrey; and sister Lois McLean.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Hospice of The Red River Valley.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 AM on Friday, July 14, 2023, at University Lutheran Church, 2122 University Ave. Grand Forks, ND 58203.

VISITATION: One hour prior to the memorial services at the church.

INURNMENT: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN