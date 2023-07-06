Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Carmen Grove Suminski

Published July 06, 2023 at 2:01 PM

Carmen Grove Suminski, 76, died Wednesday, July 5, in Cashton, WI from complications of  congestive heart failure.  She was born in Grafton, ND on August 12, 1946 to Beatha (Nelson) and Clifford Grove. She  graduated from Adams High School in 1964 and Concordia College, Moorhead in 1968. She  soon obtained her master’s degree in Special Education from Northern Colorado University.

Carmen lived and taught in Phoenix, AZ until 1991 and then moved to Grand Forks, ND where  she was the Superintendent of the North Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and  then served as the dual-superintendent of both the School for the Blind and the School for the  Deaf.

She was active in multiple professional organizations and the Grand Forks Lion’s Club, where  she was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow Award. Carmen retired in 2013 and spent her  retirement years in Mesa, AZ; Adams, ND, and most recently lived with her daughter and family  in Cashton, WI.

She is survived by her daughter Amanda Schultz Garcia, and son-in-law Bon Garcia,  grandchildren, Carter Schultz and Freda and Robert Garcia, and many cousins. She was  preceded in death by her parents and her son-in-law Steve Schultz.

Funeral service will be Monday, July 10, 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cashton with  visitation from 9-11 a.m. Burial Service will be Wednesday, July 12, 1 p.m. at West Adams

Cemetery, Adams, ND with fellowship to follow at Adams Mountain Lutheran Church.

A full obituary can be found at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

