Carmen Grove Suminski, 76, died Wednesday, July 5, in Cashton, WI from complications of congestive heart failure. She was born in Grafton, ND on August 12, 1946 to Beatha (Nelson) and Clifford Grove. She graduated from Adams High School in 1964 and Concordia College, Moorhead in 1968. She soon obtained her master’s degree in Special Education from Northern Colorado University.

Carmen lived and taught in Phoenix, AZ until 1991 and then moved to Grand Forks, ND where she was the Superintendent of the North Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and then served as the dual-superintendent of both the School for the Blind and the School for the Deaf.

She was active in multiple professional organizations and the Grand Forks Lion’s Club, where she was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow Award. Carmen retired in 2013 and spent her retirement years in Mesa, AZ; Adams, ND, and most recently lived with her daughter and family in Cashton, WI.

She is survived by her daughter Amanda Schultz Garcia, and son-in-law Bon Garcia, grandchildren, Carter Schultz and Freda and Robert Garcia, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son-in-law Steve Schultz.

Funeral service will be Monday, July 10, 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cashton with visitation from 9-11 a.m. Burial Service will be Wednesday, July 12, 1 p.m. at West Adams

Cemetery, Adams, ND with fellowship to follow at Adams Mountain Lutheran Church.

A full obituary can be found at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com