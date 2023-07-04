Budd C. Wennersten, 91, Grand Forks, ND passed away Friday, June 30, 2023 in Altru Hospital of Grand Forks, surrounded by family.

Budd Curtis Wennersten was born June 21, 1932 in Bronson, MN, (now called Lake Bronson) the son of Bror August and Elna (Larson) Wennersten. He was raised and educated in Lake Bronson and graduated from high school there in 1950. Budd attended UND and graduated from Aaker’s Business College. He married Nona Oien on December 13, 1952 at Halma, MN. Budd served with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Following his discharge from military service, Budd and Nona returned to Lake Bronson where he worked as an accountant at Danielson’s Garage and they started their family. A few years later, Budd’s family moved to Bemidji, MN. Budd graduated from Bemidji State with a degree in Business Education in 1960. They relocated to Oklee, MN where Budd taught high school for two years while also working on his master’s degree at UND in Grand Forks during the summers. He completed his master’s degree in 1964.

In 1962, they settled in Grand Forks. Budd taught high school business and accounting classes, first at Central High School, then at Red River High School when it opened in 1967. He continued to teach at Red River until he retired in 1989. In addition to teaching, Budd taught driver’s education and adult education classes, as well as assisting with high school sporting events in many ways . He was an avid walker who also enjoyed dances at the Elk’s Club, crossword puzzles, sudoku puzzles, and card games. He was a fan of Minnesota Twins baseball and UND Fighting Sioux hockey. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with family, grandchildren, and many dear friends throughout the years.

Budd’s wife Nona survives along with their children, Kim (Kevin) McGarry, Rochester, MN, Kevin (Jill, life partner) Wennersten, Minnetonka, MN, and Kaye (Scott) Hayden, Grand Forks; six grandchildren: Kelly (John) Heidt, Megan (Andrew) Hafferman, Michael (Jenny) McGarry, Ashley Jensen, Kyle Wennersten, Amber (Ryan) Ellsworth; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Glad, Bloomington, MN; brother-in-law, Perry Oien, Karlstad, MN; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Budd was preceded in death by his sisters, Carol Seran and Avonne Gravel.

Memorials may be given to Calvary Lutheran Church, Grand Forks or donor’s choice.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Calvary Lutheran Church of Grand Forks. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 AM, prior to the church service. Arrangements are with Amundson Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND.