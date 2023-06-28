Jan. 15, 1966 - June 22, 2023

CANDO, N.D. - Bryan James Haugen, 57, Cando, N.D., died Thursday, June 22, in Towner County Medical Center.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 1, at North Star Public School in Cando. Pastor Bonnie Weaver will officiate. Burial will at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Cando. A reception will follow at Cando Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to North Star Football Program in Cando.

Arrangements by Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home.