June 15, 1943 - May 22, 2023

RICHMOND, Texas - Bruce Sanford, 79, formerly Grand Forks, N.D. and Richmond, Texas, died Monday, May 22, in Cambridge Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 3, at Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery in Souris, N.D.

Arrangements by Amundson Funeral Home.