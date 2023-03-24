Oct. 9, 1953 - March 17, 2023

PARK RIVER, N.D. - Bruce Phelps, 69, Park River, N.D., died Friday, March 17, in First Care Health Center.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Park River. Inurnment will be in the spring in Memorial Park Cemetery in Park River. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Altru Cancer Center, First Care Health Center or Park River Food Pantry at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.

Arrangements by Tollefson Funeral Home.