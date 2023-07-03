Bruce Bohlman

Bruce E. Bohlman passed away peacefully on June 27, 2023, at Valley Senior Living in Grand Forks, ND.

Bruce was born on April 22, 1939, to Edward & Agnes (Grinnell) Bohlman of Thompson, ND. He graduated from Thompson High School in 1957 and then married his childhood sweetheart, Eunice, in 1959 at East Walle Lutheran Church. Bruce attended the University of North Dakota and graduated in 1961. After graduating Bruce served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. Bruce & Eunice lived in Leland, Mississippi, Denver, Colorado, and Fargo, North Dakota, before settling in Grand Forks, ND. They adopted their daughter Susan in 1965 and their son Erick in 1968. After serving in the Air Force, Bruce attended Law School at UND and graduated with honors in 1969.

Bruce enjoyed a distinguished legal career that lasted over 45 years, including private practice, teaching at the UND Law School, and finally serving as a Northeast Central Judicial District Court Judge in Grand Forks County for 17 years.

Bruce & Eunice also foster-parented two boys from Vietnam, Daniel (Khanh) Duong and Justin (Dieu) Trieu, both of whom are considered a loving part of the Bohlman family.

Bruce & Eunice were active members of University Lutheran Church for over 50 years. Bruce volunteered hundreds of hours serving on various church boards and teaching Sunday School for both children and adults. During his retirement Bruce cared for Eunice who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease the last few years of her life. He also enjoyed many adventures with his grandchildren and taking long walks with his beloved dog, Foxy. Bruce was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, uncle, friend and mentor. He considered his faith in God as the cornerstone of everything he did.

He is survived by his daughter Susan (Bob) Griggs, grandchildren Matthew (Gabby), Lauren, & Josh, daughter-in-law Aimee Roth-Bohlman, foster daughter-in-law Samantha Duong, grandson Brandon, foster son Justin (Pholla) Trieu, grandson Dara, and brother Denis (Lynne) Bohlman. He was preceded in death by his son Erick Bohlman, grandson Jordan Duong, foster son Daniel Duong, and his wife Eunice Bohlman.

We thank God for his life, as he touched so many hearts with his wisdom, generosity and great love. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

His Memorial service will be held at University Lutheran Church on July 6, 2023, at 11:00am with visitation one hour prior and lunch served afterwards.

Memorials may be donated to University Lutheran Church endowment fund or to the Circle of Friends Humane Society in his honor. (Amundson Funeral Home)