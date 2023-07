April 22, 1939 - June 27, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Bruce Bohlman, 84, Grand Forks, N.D., died Tuesday, June 27, in Valley Senior Living on 42nd St..

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 6, at the University Lutheran Church, in Grand Forks. Interment will be in Thompson (N.D.) Cemetery.

Arrangements by Amundson Funeral Home.