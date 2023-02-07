Brian Paul O’Leary

Brian P. O’Leary, 72, of Springfield, MO, passed from this life Jan 22, 2023, surrounded by his family. Born Jul 12, 1950, in Grand Forks, ND, to John and Shirley (Grassel) O’Leary, Brian graduated from Drayton High School in Drayton, ND, and North Dakota State University in Fargo, where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. Brian retired from the U.S. Army after proudly and honorably serving 20 years, home and abroad, and earning the Army Superior Unit Award, among many other medals. In spare time, Brian enjoyed sports, NDSU football, golfing, gardening, sailing, trains, and especially spending time with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Shirley O’Leary. Brian is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sandra (Carnahan) O’Leary; three children and their families, Courtney Schexnayder and husband, Ben, of Dallas, TX, Connor O’Leary and fiancé, Kacey Hogshooter, of Clever, MO, Cameron O’Leary and wife, Kelsi, of Springfield, MO; three grandchildren, Joshua, Colette, and Cecilia; two brothers, Kevin O’Leary of Cavalier, ND, Mike O’Leary and wife, Connie, of Fargo, ND; two sisters, Sheila O’Leary of Georgetown, TX, and Pat O’Leary and husband, Kevin Schlaht, also of Georgetown, TX; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends.

Brian was laid to rest at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO, with full military honors, under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. DeGraffenreid-Wood Crematory. Memorials are suggested to Welcome Home: A Community For Veterans at https://www.welcomeveterans.org or to a charity of donor’s choice.