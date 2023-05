Aug. 31, 1959 - May 16, 2023

REYNOLDS, N.D. - Brenda M. Snyder, 63, Reynolds, N.D., died Tuesday, May 16, in her home.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Monday, May 22, at Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks, Minn. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Arrangements by Dahl Funeral Home.