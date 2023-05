Dec. 21, 1946 - May 12, 2023

HALSTAD, Minn. - Brenda I. Birkholz, 76, Grand Forks, N.D., died Friday, May 12, in Halstad Living Center.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 19, at Valley Christian Center in Grand Forks. Burial will be in Memorial Park South Cemetery in Grand Forks.

Arrangements by Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks.