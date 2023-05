Sept. 26, 1959 - May 26, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Bradley J. “Baldy” Anderson, 63, Grand Forks, N.D., died Friday, May 26, in Altru Hospital.

Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m., Friday, June 2, at Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks. Interment will be at a later date in Memorial Park South Cemetery in Grand Forks.

Arrangements by Amundson Funeral Home.