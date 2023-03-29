Br. Michael Gaffney, OFM Cap, of Detroit, MI, died on March 10, 2023 after a short illness. He was born the youngest of nine, to Roland and Daisy Gaffney on May 13, 1943 in Milton and moved to Cavalier and then to Perham, MN. When he was a senior, he learned about the Capuchin order and at age 18, he boarded a train and joined the Capuchins. He made his Perpetual Profession in 1967. He served St. Lawrence Seminary in Mt. Calvary, WI and the area as a photographer and printer. He moved to Detroit, MI in 1984 to the Province of St. Joseph. He formally studied art at the College of Creative Studies. He became the provincial artist and graphic designer. His artwork can be found at various Capuchin ministries. B r. Michael’s life, vision and his artwork are testaments to the beauty and elegance of God’s design. He is survived by Corrinne Chapman, Bonnie Olson, Terry (Ray) Dusek; Gene (Eloyce) Gaffney, and many nieces and nephews; and Capuchin brothers. H e is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Marguerite (Danny) Walker, June (Louie) Papenfuss, Dolores (Arni) Johnson; brother Tom (Lois) Gaffney, brother in law, Ronald Chapman; and nieces and nephews. The Funeral Mass for Br. Michael was held on March 18 at St. Bonaventure Chapel in Detroit.