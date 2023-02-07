Bonnie Jean Sorenson was born September 16, 1946, to Linus and Orvilla Sorenson and died January 23, 2023, at Altru Hospital. Although Bonnie was born in a Grand Forks, ND, hospital, she grew up in East Grand Forks, MN.

Bonnie was an accomplished athlete but there were no high school sports for girls at that time so Bonnie was unable to compete in team sports. Even so, Bonnie remained active in her teen years playing baseball and hockey--often times with boys. While working as a lifeguard and a Manager of the EGF pool for many summers, Bonnie also played girls fast pitch softball and her teams always did well. It was when Bonnie attended Bemidji State College (now University) that she was a member of the Field Hockey Team, where she excelled. She was the first member of her immediate family to attend College and after graduation she began a career as a Physical Education teacher in the Crosby-Ironton school district. Her reputation was that of an excellent teacher and an excellent coach. She retired from teaching and moved back to EGF to be with family.

Bonnie is survived by her brother Kenneth Sorenson (Randi) sisters Patricia Sorenson (Charles Cleveland), Candace Bubendorf (Ronald). She is also survived by two nieces and a nephew: Danna Cortado, Molly Sorenson-Cleveland (Stephen Toschlog), Matthew Bubendorf (Katie). There are also two great nieces: Leigha Cortado and Charlie Toschlog.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and two great nephews: Sean Cortado and Nels Sorenson-Cleveland.

The family would like to thank Susan Weber and her family for their friendship over Bonnie’s later years. Susan’s at home daycare gave Bonnie the opportunity to continue to teach and take care of the little ones, who simply adored her.

Bonnie had a heart of gold and was always willing to help out others. Unfortunately, Bonnie lived a life that at times had its challenges and was difficult. She now is in a better place where, through her faith, she always thought she would be. Rest in peace, Bonnie.

At Bonnie’s request, no services will be held.

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN