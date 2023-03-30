Blake D. Peterson, 86, died on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at home with family in Montrose, MN. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji, MN with a visitation one hour prior. Blake was born on December 10, 1936, in Clearbrook to Donald and Olga (Hulteen) Peterson. He graduated from Clearbrook High School in 1954 and enlisted in the Navy. He married Janice Diane Lewis on October 6, 1956. Blake graduated from NDSU in 1963 and completed a Master’s in Education from the University of Minnesota in 1986. He worked at the college farm at NDSU, then as a teacher at Midway High school in Gilby, before working 30 years in Extension Service for the University of Minnesota as an agricultural instructor. Blake is survived by his brother Duane (Marjorie) Peterson; his children: Deb (Mark) Nelson, Jeffrey Peterson Lewis, Natalee (Paul) Dwyer, and Suzie (Rick) Alsen; 12 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Blake was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Olga Peterson, his wife Jan Peterson, and his sister Yvonne Ingalls and brother-in-law George Ingalls. Messages of condolence may be left at www.ceasefuneralhome.com