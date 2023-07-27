Betty Marie Fischer Juhl, age 95, of Bowman ND passed away on July 24, 2023 at Southwest Healthcare Services, Bowman, ND.

A memorial service was held at the Bowman Seventh-Day Adventist Church on August 4, 2023, and a graveside service August 7, 2023at the Bowesmont Cemetary, Drayton, ND where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Ralph Juhl.

Betty was born on August 27, 1927 to Ben and Lulu Fischer in Taylor ND, the 3rd of 5 children. In1937 the family moved from Taylor to the Red River Valley, Bowesmont, ND where her father bought a farm. She attended schools in Taylor ND, Bowesmont, Sheyenne River Academy, Harvey, ND and Union College, Lincoln NE. She was enrolled in the nursing program when Ralph returned from the war in Europe, which ended her college education. They were married on March 25, 1946, in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

They made their home in Bowesmont, ND and farmed for many years. Ralph and Betty were a team always working together raising 3 children and farming, growing grains, beans and sugar beets. Betty loved working outdoors in her flower and vegetable gardens. She also drove farm equipment and at one time had her own combine and sugar beet truck!

Later in years, she along with Ralph volunteered for over 30 Maranatha Mission Projects building schools and churches all over the world where she cooked for the volunteers often in the most difficult circumstances.

Betty was an active member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church all her life and loved the Lord and talked often of meeting the Lord when He comes again.

Survivors include daughters: Caren (Bob) of DeBary, FL, Charlene Hansen of Bowman, ND one sister Helen Juhl of Middle River MN. Grandchildren: Tami Juhl Boyd, Scott Juhl, Jodi Juhl Opitz, Andrea Hansen, Allison Hansen Engelhart, and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, son Jerry, son-in-law Curt, brother Bob and sisters Dorothy and Stella.