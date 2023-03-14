Dec. 20, 1924 - March 8, 2023

JAMESTOWN, N.D. - Bette Parsons, 98, Jamestown, N.D., died Wednesday, March 8, in SMP Health - Ave Maria.

A rosary with a prayer service will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Eddy Funeral Home in Jamestown. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at St. James Basilica in Jamestown. Burial will be in the spring in Calvary Cemetery in Jamestown. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to F.A.C.E in Jamestown or to SMP Health - Ave Maria.

Arrangements by Eddy Funeral Home.