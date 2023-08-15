Dec. 14, 1929 - Aug. 9, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Bette Berg, 93, Devils Lake, formerly Starkweather, N.D., died Wednesday, Aug. 9, in Altru Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., with a time of prayer and remembrance at 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18, at Gilbertson Funeral Home in Devils Lake. A graveside service will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Trinity-Bergen Cemetery near Starkweather. A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity-Bergen Lutheran Church in Starkweather. The Rev. Robert Buechler will officiate. A time for food and fellowship will follow. The time of prayer and remembrance and celebration of life will be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Arrangements by Gilbertson Funeral Home.