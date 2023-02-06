Bertha A. Hodny, age 94 of Park River, ND, formerly of Lankin died Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society, Park River, ND.

Bertha Ann Votava was born October 24, 1928 to George and Anna (Suda) Votava in Veseleyville, ND. She attended Veseleyville School. She was united in marriage to Fred W. Hodny on June 19, 1951 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Veseleyville, ND. They lived and farmed in Cleveland Township, Lankin, ND until retiring and moving to Park River, ND.

Bertha was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Altar Society, Park River; Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Bechyne, ND; Catholic Workman, Morning Glories Coffee Group, and First Care Health Center Auxiliary.

She enjoyed baking, gardening, crocheting, music, dancing, sports, travelling, family, friends, and compiling family history books.

She is survived by her children: Marvin (Debra) Hodny, Grand Forks, ND, Richard (Nancy) Hodny, Plainview, MN, Terrence (Shelly) Hodny, Park River, ND, Timothy (Laurine) Hodny, Grand Forks, ND, Kevin (Charlotte) Hodny, Grand Forks, ND, Annette (Brian) Ingulsrud, Fargo, ND, Jane (Tracy) Wolf, Bismarck, ND; twenty grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; siblings: Betty Soukup and Verna (Dennis) Beneda. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings: Aurelia Emery, Emil Votava, Clement Votava, (triplets) George, Ludvig, Lillian, and Mary Ann.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Park River. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Bechyne, ND in the spring.

