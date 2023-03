March 6, 1927 - Feb. 20, 2023

GRAFTON, N.D. - Bernice S. Glanner, 95, Minto, N.D., died Monday, Feb. 20, in Lutheran Sunset Home.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Minto. Interment will be in the spring in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Tollefson Funeral Home in Grafton.