Oct. 18, 1924 - April 9, 2023

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. - Bernice Anna Lehman, 98, East Grand Forks, Minn., died Sunday, April 9, in REM North Star.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 15, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Crookston, Minn. The Rev. Steve Bohler will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home’s website. Inurnment will be at a later date in Hafslo Cemetery near Crookston.

Arrangements by Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home.