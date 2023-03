Aug. 23, 1920 - Feb. 10, 2023

LARIMORE, N.D. - Bennie Nowek, 102, Larimore, N.D., died Friday, Feb. 10, in Good Samaritan Society-Larimore.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, at Bakke Funeral Home in Larimore. Interment will be in Bellevue Cemetery in Larimore. Military honors will be provided by Larimore American Legion, Ted Valerius Post 97.

Arrangements by Bakke Funeral Home.