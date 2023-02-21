Bennie J. Krile, age 90, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Bennie was born in Grafton, North Dakota, the eldest child of Joseph and Mary (Cicha) Krile. His family farmed in the area, and Bennie started farming himself at an early age when his father passed away.

In 1960, Bennie married Evelyn Harm at St. Mary’s Church in Grand Forks, North Dakota. They raised their family in Grand Forks, while continuing to farm. Bennie was active in many organizations, including Holy Family Catholic Church and American Crystal Sugar. Bennie and Evelyn retired to Mesa, Arizona. Always enthusiastic travelers, together they saw much of the world. Bennie became an avid golfer in his later years and was active in many groups in their Arizona community. His faith, family, and friends were paramount in his life.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Evelyn Krile of Mesa, AZ; two daughters, Catherine (John) Guinan of Mesa, AZ, and Nicole Krile of Saint Paul, MN; sister Rosalie (Lyle) Rose of East Grand Forks, MN; sister-in-law Dolorus (Vern) Krile of Fargo, ND; 2 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 12pm at Holy Cross Catholic Parish in Mesa, followed by interment and reception at Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Holy Cross Parish, 1244 South Power Road, Mesa, AZ, 85206.