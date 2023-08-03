Barbara Hallgrimson, 92. Grand Forks, North Dakota, died Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Valley Senior Living in Grand Forks. Barbara was born on Dec. 10, 1030 in Oklee, MN. Her parents were Alfred and Helen Gunstenson. In 1945 they moved to Hoople, ND where she graduated from high school in 1949 as salutatorian. Barbara attended Jamestown College on an academic scholarship. She obtained a double major in Music and English, graduating with honors. She taught music in New Rockford, Kulm, and Cando. Barbara married Kenneth Hallgrimson on May 30, 1954.

Barbara was active in First Presbyterian’s music program, singing in their choir for 55 years! She was president of ND Music Teachers and involved with Thursday Music Club, as well as various music organizations in the Grand Forks area. Barbara enjoyed reading, gardening, music, attending athletic events at UND, and spending time with her family!

She is survived by her loving husband, Ken of 69 years, her children; Bob (Deb) Hallgrimson, Patti Burch, Teri (Paul) Forsberg, and Scott Hallgrimson. She has 5 grandchildren; Helen, Marissa, Catherine, Jay, and Rachel and two great-grandchildren; Sienna and Emmett; a sister Leanne, brother Thomas, and special friend, Devera Warcup.

Visitation will be at 2 pm Saturday, August 5th, with a memorial service following at 3pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Grand Forks. Memorials can be made to the First Presbyterian Church Organ Fund.