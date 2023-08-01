Barbara Benson, 104, of Oklahoma City, OK, formerly of Stephen, MN, passed away peacefully with family at her side on July 7, 2023 under the care of hospice at Village on the Park, Oklahoma City.

Barbara Corrine Benson was born on June 3, 1919 in Stephen, MN to Ward and Carrie Claney, joining her big brother Kenneth on the farm. She was reared in the Lutheran faith and attended school in Stephen with her last two years of high school in Crookston, graduating from the Agricultural School there.

She married the love of her life, Earl K. Benson, in Minneapolis on December 9, 1939. With only one sibling in her family, Barbara wanted a larger family…and she got it! She and Earl raised five children who call themselves the “before the War” (Janice, Erma) and the “after the War” kids (Nancy, Cathy, Mike).

Barbara forged a role model of business partner with Earl in the road construction company they owned, active local and wider community volunteer with church and the Pine to Prairie Girl Scout Council, along with busy mom and homemaker.

After retirement from the road construction business in 1983, Barbara and Earl enjoyed many University of MN overseas river boat cruises and wintering in New Braunsfel, TX. In 1993 they headed south and made their home in Dallas, TX, where Earl died in 1998 after 59 years of marriage. Also preceding her in death was her daughter Nancy in 2019. She is reunited with them in heaven along with her parents and parents-in-law, her brother Kenneth, and sons-in-law Guy Lawson and Gordon Roesch.

Barbara is remembered and loved by daughters Jan Lawson (Blanchard, OK), Erma Roesch (Kansas City, MO), Cathy Neuman (Paul, Fergus Falls, MN), and son Mike (Merrali, Eden Prairie, MN) along with 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren. She leaves a legacy in this family of charity and kindness, never-ending love, and a steadfast faith in God and His promises.

Blessed be the memory of Barbara Benson.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stephen City Cemetery, Stephen, MN. Austin Funeral Chapel, Stephen.