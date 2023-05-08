Barbara Ann (Gunderson) Blaine

March 30, 1942 - March 4, 2023

Barbara, the daughter of Clarence and Anna Gunderson grew up on the Gunderson farm four miles south of Hitterdal, MN. She was a graduate of Hitterdal High School, class of 1960. Barbara graduated from MSUM and received a Masters Degree in Guidance and Counseling from NDSU. She was a teacher and taught in North Dakota schools: Watford City, Mandan, Langdon, and Bismarck Century High School.

Barbara married Jim Blaine on July 22, 1972 at Hawley Lutheran Church. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2022.

Barbara and Jim traveled and saw much of the United States and many areas of the world. A highlight for both was to spend winters in the south for 20 years.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Jim, and a number of cousins.

A service to celebrate Barbara’s life will be held on Friday, May 19, at 3:00 p.m., at Wright Funeral Home in Hawley, MN.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Video tribute and online guestbook at www.wrightfuneral.com