Ashley Eileen Marie Breidenbach, 37, a loving mother of two that was also a caring daughter, sister, and friend was welcomed into heaven on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Ashley was born on May 15, 1985, in Hillsboro, North Dakota to Neil and Joy Breidenbach. She was raised in Reynolds, ND and graduated from Central Valley High School in 2003. During high school, Ashley was active in several sports including basketball, volleyball, dance line, and cheerleading. Ashley was married in 2013 to Brock Vaagene, out of this relationship came two beautiful children, Lyla and Brantley.

Ashley worked several jobs, including working side by side with her parents doing bookkeeping for Breidenbach Excavating or even running a dozer or combine when needed. One of the jobs Ashley always had good memories of was serving people at Paradiso, where she is still fondly referred to as “Ashbee.” Ashley’s focus was being a mother, taking care of her children always came first. Ashley enjoyed drawing, painting, listening to music, dancing, playing cards. She was game for anything and would drop everything to help anyone. She had a huge heart. Seeing her kids and nieces and nephews happy would put a huge smile on her face.

Ashley is survived by her children, Lyla and Brantley (Brock, father of her children) Vaagene; parents, Neil and Joy (Thompson) Breidenbach; siblings, Melissa (Travis) Allen, Justin (Carrie) Breidenbach, Mindy (Travis) Wieber, Darcy (Mike) Thompson, Bridget (Jesse) Miller; nieces and nephews, Kinsey, Hayden and Boeden Allen; Vance, Holden, Natalie Breidenbach; Emma and Ava Wieber; Morgan, Hannah, Cassie (Josh Rothe) Thompson; and Kyle, Austin and Ellie Miller; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She had several loved ones that welcomed her with open arms in heaven, including her grandparents, Leo and Elizabeth (Linneman) Breidenbach, Olger and Nellie (Beard) Thompson; uncles; an aunt; cousins; and even her name’s sake, Eileen Aukland, was waiting to give her a hug.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help (OLPH) Catholic Church in Reynolds, North Dakota, with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OLPH on Saturday, February 18, at 10:00 a.m. Ashley will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Reynolds immediately following the service.