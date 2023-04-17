Arvin K. Kvasager

Arvin Kermith Kvasager born April 21, 1927, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2023, at Edgewood Memory Care in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, where he had been a resident under the professional care of their staff and Ethos Hospice for 15 months. With family and Pastor Tom Colenso at his side, Arvin was smiling, humming hymns and squeezing hands of each as he slowly went to be with the love of his life, Iola.

Arvin was the fifth of ten children born to Knute and Olga Kvasager (nee Anderson). The family moved to a farm west of Manvel, North Dakota, where Arvin experienced the hard, rural reality of the 1930’s depression. Attending a one-room school located two miles away gave Arvin the thirst for reading. Prior to finishing grade eight, Arvin went to work at a near-by farm. As a farm hand picking potatoes, he met and married the love of his life and anchor-of-strength, Iola Lebacken. After marriage, Arvin became a commercial truck driver and subsequently dock foreman.

In 1955 Arvin and Iola moved into a newly constructed home and became active in Redeemer Lutheran Church. Arvin became president of the congregation. Arvin joined the Teamsters Union and became the business agent for local 581. He was very active in the Democrat Party and was a County Commissioner for many years. Arvin retired and began several businesses. He loved to work on projects and fish in Alaska.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Iola; his parents, Knute and Olga Kvasager; his siblings, Annie, Theona Geatz, Ole, Elmer, Tam, Clayton, Betty, and Janet Torgerson.

Arvin is survived by his daughter Marlys Kvasager, Denver, Colorado; son Darrell Kvasager and Linda Osland, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; granddaughter Whitney (Russ) Wimbish, Brooklyn, NY.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 1:00 PM with the service at 2 PM at University Lutheran Church, Grand Forks. Following service and military honor guard, luncheon will be served . In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to University Lutheran Church, Youth Ministry. Full obituary is online at Amundson Funeral Home.