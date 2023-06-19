Arthur “Pete” Benoy, age 87, of Mentor, MN, passed away on Tuesday, June 13th, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 19th, at Faith Lutheran Church in Mentor with the Rev. Michael Sletto officiating. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Mentor, at a later date. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Erskine and messages of condolence may be shared at www.carlinfuneral.com.

In the quiet town of Mentor, MN, we bid a fond farewell to a beloved pillar of our community, Arthur “Pete” Benoy. On June 13, 2023, Pete, at the age of 87, left us to embark on a new journey, leaving behind a legacy of love, service, and inspiration.

Pete was born on a cool winter’s day, December 27, 1935, to Arthur “Bud” and Martha Benoy in Erskine, MN. A hometown boy through and through, he graduated from Mentor High School in 1953 and later honed his skills at the North Dakota School of Forestry in Bottineau, ND.

Pete, known for his unwavering dedication and strong work ethic, lent his hands to the family business, Benoy’s Garage, in May of 1957. He wore the hat of a mechanic with pride and later channeled his entrepreneurial spirit into owning and operating the Breezy Point Resort on Maple Lake for 33 years. This very resort is where he and his cherished wife, Bonnie, created a life of joy and memories.

On March 11, 1957, Pete and Bonnita “Bonnie” Stone united in love at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Crookston, MN. Their love story blessed them with four wonderful children, Victoria (Charles) Mogilevsky, Ricky (Janice) Benoy, Constance (William) O’Brien, and Kathryn (Jeffrey) Scheving.

Pete’s empathy and generosity knew no bounds. He was a man who believed we all put our pants on the same way and always offered his help to anyone in need. His favorite pastimes were to share his life wisdom and listen to others, making them feel heard and respected. In his retirement, he embraced technology and was a self-proclaimed ‘techy.’ When he wasn’t assisting others or learning something new, you could find Pete enjoying the great outdoors, hunting, cutting wood, or cheering on his favorite sports teams.

Ever the community servant, Pete wore many hats. He was a dedicated fireman for the Mentor Fire Department for over 20 years, served on the Faith Lutheran Church Council, Village of Mentor Council, and was a proud member of the Red Lake Falls Masons.

His legacy is carried forward by his loving wife Bonnie; their children, Victoria, Ricky, Constance, and Kathryn; their partners, and the generations that follow. Pete now joins his parents, Bud and Martha, for a heavenly reunion.

As we remember Pete, we remember a man who made everyone around him feel like family, a man who cherished his own family deeply and took great pride in their accomplishments. He left an indelible mark on all those he met, and his memory will continue to inspire us to be better versions of ourselves. Arthur “Pete” Benoy, your spirit will live on in the hearts of the Mentor community and beyond. Thank you for showing us the meaning of service, humility, and unconditional love.