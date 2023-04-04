Arlyce Ann Moody

Arlyce A. (Totsy) Moody, 78, of Clear Lake near Gemmell, Minnesota, died on March 23, 2023.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:00 - 2:00 PM on May 6, 2023 at Cease Family Funeral Home of Blackduck, MN.

Arlyce was born on May 1, 1944, in Waukegan, Illinois, the daughter of Kenneth W. and Anne E. (De La Barre) Treitline. She graduated high school in 1962 in Mott, ND. She then went on to college at Valley City State College in Valley City, ND, where she got her teaching degree in 1966. She taught PE in Shawano, WI, & Schofield, WI, from 1967 to 1969. She married Eric B. Moody in 1970. Their daughter, Michelle, was born in 1973. In 1976, they moved to Grand Forks, ND, where Arlyce worked as a tax preparer for H&R Block and as an office manager for Crystal Sugar. She was a member of Sharon Lutheran Church in Grand Forks and was a member of the Lions Club. They retired to Clear Lake in 1996 where she continued her love of gardening and fishing.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Mark McDaniel) Moody of Chaska, MN; her sisters-in-law, Esther Schlueter of Pierre, SD, and Evie Treitline of Thief River Falls, MN; and many very loved nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eric Moody; her parents; and her four amazing brothers.

Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com.