Sept. 6, 1931 - Nov. 30, 2022

NORTHWOOD, N.D. - Arlo Schmidt, 91, Northwood, N.D., died Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Northwood Deaconess Health Center Assisted Living.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a celebration of life at noon, Saturday, May 20, at North Viking Lutheran Church in Maddock, N.D. Burial will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 22, in Veterans Cemetery.

Arrangements by Bilden-Askew Funeral Home in Northwood.