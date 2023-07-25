April 18, 1933 - July 23, 2023

CROOKSTON, Minn. - Arlene Mari Johnson, 90, Crookston, Minn., died Sunday, July 23, in Benedictine Living Community Crookston.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Friday, July 28, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston. Celebrant Trey Everett will officiate. The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston.

Arrangements by Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home.