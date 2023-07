June 25, 1935 - July 16, 2023

TRAIL, Minn. - Anthony “Tony” Weber, 88, Trail, Minn., died Sunday, July 16, in his home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 20, at Carlin Funeral Home in Fosston, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Friday, July 21, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Oklee, Minn. Father Bryan Kajawa will preside. Interment will be in St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Trail.

Arrangements by Carlin Family Funeral Service.