Anthony Norling

Anthony (Tony) Sven Norling, 57 of East Grand Forks Minnesota, made his journey home Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Valley Senior Living, Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Tony was born on July 30, 1965, the son of Ronald and Connie (Bartlette) Norling Sr. in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He was raised in rural Grand Forks and graduated from Oslo High School in 1983. Tony worked in construction, until he was self-employed as a truck driver. He was united in marriage to Michelle Poitra on April 11, 1997, in Grand Forks where they made their home and raised their two children, Tanner and Taylen Norling.

Tony was charismatic and his huge heart led him to always being there to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed talking on the phone, he also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and cooking. He was an excellent cook and was especially known for his famous chili and deer jerky. Tony cherished his family, friends, children, grandchildren and his pets throughout his life, especially his most recent, ‘Lucky’.

Tony is survived by his son, Tanner (Sami) Norling of East Grand Forks, MN; daughter, Taylen Norling of Grand Forks, ND; partner, Michelle Norling of East Grand Forks, MN; grandchildren, Tristen Fincher and Johanna Ranisate; brother, Ron (Shannon) Norling Sr. of Barnesville, MN; sister, Sheri (Alex) Gustafson of Climax, MN; aunts, Patti (Myron) Hornbaker, Joan (Orlan) Rokke both of Fargo, ND and great aunt, Eileen Werman of Minneapolis, MN. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Tasha Ann Brenno.

A family directed celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Riverside Park in honor of Tony’s memory. (Amundson Funeral Home)